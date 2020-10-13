Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.96 million during the quarter. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

