Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

