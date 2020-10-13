MediShares Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. MediShares has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $563,830.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

