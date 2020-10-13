Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDLY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. 65,676,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,979. Medley Management has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

