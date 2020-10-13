MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $106,175.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00268291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.01472247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00155294 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

