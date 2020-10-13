Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

