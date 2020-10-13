Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $623.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

