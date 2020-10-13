Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $284.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

