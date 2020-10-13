Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.33

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

