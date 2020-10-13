MetaMorph Price Up 34.8% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $340,162.46 and approximately $65,937.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.14 or 0.04892619 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 262,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,610,280 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

