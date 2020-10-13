Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $8.46 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $472,758.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $20.33 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00269401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.01470876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00154930 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,419,863 coins and its circulating supply is 10,990,764 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

