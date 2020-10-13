MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $325,996.14 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $325,996.14 and approximately $257.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000746 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 384,732,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,430,665 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

