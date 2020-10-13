Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives $11.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 49,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

