Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $15,821,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 190.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 211,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

