Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

