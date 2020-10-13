Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.61. 933,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

