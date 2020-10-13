Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $688.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 55060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 3.12 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L)’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) news, insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40), for a total value of £1,266,710 ($1,654,964.72).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

