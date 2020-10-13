MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00006928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a market cap of $136.03 million and $38,703.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00625093 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033212 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.35 or 0.03837709 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12,429.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

