Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $24,877.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00270911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,011,493,152 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,283,585 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

