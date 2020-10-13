MIR COIN (MIR) Market Cap Tops $9.30 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $638,172.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

