Miramar Capital LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,241,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,439,000 after buying an additional 1,147,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.02. 65,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,818. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

