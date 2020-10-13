Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 150,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

