Mithril Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $587,627.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031530 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.01136730 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

