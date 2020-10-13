Mizuho Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNG. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.69.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $286.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.92. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $1,327,393.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $8,223,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 326.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

