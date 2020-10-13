MKM Partners Lowers AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.04.

NYSE AMC opened at $4.08 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

