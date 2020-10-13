Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.61), with a volume of 27068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

In related news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

About Mode Global Holdings PLC (MODE.L) (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

