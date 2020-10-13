Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.