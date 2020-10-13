MonaCoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00010913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, QBTC and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $81.63 million and approximately $875,783.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,380.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.03337149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.02224813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00438560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.01124085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00623951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Zaif, Bitbank, QBTC, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit and Fisco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

