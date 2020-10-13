Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.59.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

