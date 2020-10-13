Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $103,773.52 and $126.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,278,836 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

