Monolith 1-Day Volume Tops $33,938.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and approximately $33,938.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003124 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

