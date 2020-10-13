Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MR. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.46 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montage Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Montage Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial cut Montage Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.77.

Shares of NYSE:MR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.87. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montage Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montage Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Montage Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 168,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

