Morgan Stanley Lowers Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WETF. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,972,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

