MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,814 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

