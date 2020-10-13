MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,052. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,571 shares of company stock worth $12,004,030 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

