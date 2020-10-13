MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Trane by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Trane by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trane by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Trane stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.17. 6,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

