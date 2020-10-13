MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,441. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

