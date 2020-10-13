MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.