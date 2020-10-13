MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Meritage Homes makes up approximately 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.41. 4,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,497. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

