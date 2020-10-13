MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,350. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

