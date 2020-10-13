MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.53. 59,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

