MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $296.01. 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

