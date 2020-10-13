MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Walt Disney by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 161,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 122,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

DIS stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.72. 967,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.