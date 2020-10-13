MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.51. 36,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.