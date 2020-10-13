MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.57. 65,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

