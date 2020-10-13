MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 310,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,154. The stock has a market cap of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $207,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 655.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 195,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

