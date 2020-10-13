MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MTYFF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

