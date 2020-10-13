MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

