MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

