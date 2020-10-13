MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $43.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

The Fly

