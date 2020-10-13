MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $43.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

