Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 46 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.53. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $241.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

